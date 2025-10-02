Leo: Your positive outlook and confidence will leave a strong impression on those around you. With your spouse, you can have meaningful discussions on finances and plan wisely for the future. Expect joyful moments with family and friends, but avoid making any hasty decisions in matters of love. Professionally, you will be in a good position to build a team and work towards shared goals. By late evening, good news from a distant place is likely to arrive. However, relatives of your spouse may create some disturbances in your marital harmony, so handle situations with patience. Remedy: Wear blue clothes often to maintain peace and harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.