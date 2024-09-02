Leo: Outdoor sports will appeal to you today, and practising meditation and yoga will bring you benefits. It's important to save your money and spend wisely, or you may regret it later. Enjoy a calm and peaceful day with your family; if others come to you with problems, try to ignore them and keep your mind at ease. Physical presence may feel irrelevant as you and your partner are deeply connected emotionally. Avoid signing any new joint ventures or partnerships for now. Recognizing the value of time, you'll prefer spending time alone, which will be beneficial for you. After a long time, you may receive a warm and comforting hug from your spouse today. Remedy: Help those in need by sharing your time, energy, and resources to continuously improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.15 pm