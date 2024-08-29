Leo: Today, taking time to rest is crucial, as you've been under a lot of mental stress lately. Engaging in recreation and entertainment will help you unwind. Long overdue payments and debts may finally be recovered. Be patient with children or those who are less experienced than you. A new romantic connection could lift your spirits and keep you in a joyful mood. It's a good day to consider starting a new venture in partnership, with potential benefits for everyone involved. However, be sure to think carefully before committing to any partnership. Completing tasks on time is important as it allows you some personal time at the end of the day, while procrastination only adds to your stress. For those who think marriage is just about physical intimacy, today you'll discover what true love really means. Tip: To strengthen family bonds, consider burying five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM