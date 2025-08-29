Leo: Your mind will remain open to positivity and good thoughts today. Be cautious while handling bank-related matters, as they require extra care. It’s also a favourable day for family affairs and completing pending household tasks. You will feel comforted in the company of your beloved. If you go shopping, you may pick up a beautiful dress material for yourself. There are chances of spending generously with your spouse, but the time together will be truly enjoyable. You might also attend a wedding today; however, avoid consuming alcohol there, as it could be harmful for you. Remedy: Arrange clean drinking water for thirsty birds to improve your well-being and fortune.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.