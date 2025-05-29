Leo: You may feel mentally uneasy today, but a friend will step in and help you sort things out. Listening to calming music can also help relieve stress. The day may start off well, but unexpected expenses in the evening could bother you. There may be rituals or religious activities at home. You might playfully delay a phone call with your romantic partner, adding a fun touch to your day. It’s a good time to launch new plans or projects, and also to enjoy some recreation or entertainment. However, your spouse might get influenced by someone else and argue with you. Stay calm—your love and understanding will help bring peace back. Remedy: To stay happy and healthy, feed fried savouries (like pakodas) to crows, which are associated with Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.