Leo: Motivate yourself to adopt a more optimistic outlook. This will boost your confidence and flexibility while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Handle all commitments and financial transactions with extra caution today. Your witty nature will bring positivity to those around you. However, be mindful of your behaviour, as your partner may be in an unpredictable mood. Avoid spending too much time on unimportant tasks, as it could make your day feel unproductive. The rudeness of your spouse might leave you feeling upset, but focusing on the importance of family could bring you joy. Spending quality time with your loved ones might uplift your mood and strengthen your bonds. Remedy: Donate laddoos to the underprivileged after offering them at a Lord Ganesha temple to enhance your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am and 12:00 p.m.