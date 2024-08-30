Leo: Reuniting with an old friend will lift your spirits. Today, you might spend money on repairing a faulty electronic item. A younger brother or sister may seek your advice. However, your lover might be upset with one of your habits and become annoyed with you. The day may start a bit tiring, but as it progresses, things will improve. By the end of the day, you'll find some time for yourself, which you can use to meet someone close. Your partner will lovingly accept your flaws, making you feel ecstatic. While it's wise to maintain a safe distance from those you don't know well, it's important to nurture close relationships with your well-wishers. Remedy: Donate laddoos to the economically disadvantaged after offering them at a Lord Ganesha temple to help build a stable financial future.

Lucky Color: Turquoise

Lucky Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM