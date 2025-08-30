Leo: Watch your diet and avoid overeating to keep your health on track. A surge of energy marks the day, with unexpected gains likely coming your way. You’ll find yourself drawing attention effortlessly, without much effort on your part. Romance will be delightful and deeply fulfilling. At the same time, avoid making hasty choices that could bring regret later. Married life feels exceptionally blissful today, strengthening your bond with your partner. However, a stranger you encounter during travel might test your patience. Remedy: Include jaggery and lentils in your meals to stay energized and balanced.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.