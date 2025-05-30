Leo: You might experience body aches or stress-related issues today, so take care of your health. An unexpected guest may visit, but their presence could bring financial luck your way. Spend quality time with children—guide them with good values and help them understand their responsibilities. You'll be in a loving and cheerful mood, spreading positive vibes around you. Later at night, you may feel like stepping out for a quiet walk, either on the terrace or in a nearby park, to unwind. For those who think marriage is only about physical closeness, today will prove otherwise—you'll experience the depth of true love. It may feel like a slow, laid-back day, but that could actually help you get the rejuvenation your body and mind need. Remedy: To improve your health, throw a faulty or impure coin into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.