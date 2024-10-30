Leo: Take breaks during work to relax, and try to avoid late nights. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children's health today, as they may face some health issues that could lead to unexpected expenses. A financial dispute may arise among family members, so it's wise to encourage everyone to be transparent about finances and cash flow. Your mood might be affected by some harsh words from your partner. New business ventures will be tempting and could offer promising returns. In your free time, you'll finally tackle tasks you've planned for a while but haven't yet managed to complete. Be cautious, as neighbours may share private details of your married life with others in a misleading way. Remedy: To attract financial growth, wrap a circular piece of bronze in green fabric and keep it in your pocket or wallet.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5:45 pm to 6:30 pm.