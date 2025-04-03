Leo: A friend may introduce you to someone special today, leaving a significant impact on your thoughts. Financial challenges could arise, and seeking advice from your father or a respected father figure may help. Your stubbornness might disturb your parents' peace. Listening to their guidance and being more understanding will maintain harmony at home. A sudden romantic encounter could bring excitement and joy. Surrounding yourself with influential people will also help you make significant career progress. You may find comfort in solitude today, enjoying a quiet day with a good book. Marriage will bring a delightful experience, revealing its brighter side. Remedy: Feed brown cows with wheat, maize, and jaggery to ensure a happy family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 noon.