Leo: Household concerns may leave you feeling anxious today. However, some of you might receive unexpected financial gains through your children, and you'll feel proud of them. Your evening could be busy with guests visiting your home. A surprise romantic attraction may arise, adding excitement to your day. At work, you'll notice a positive change in your attitude and the quality of your performance. Taking a break from your routine to spend time with your spouse will strengthen your bond. You may also see a deeply romantic side of your partner today. Remedy: Enjoy a milk bath to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.