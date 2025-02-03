Leo: Spending time outdoors will be beneficial for you. Living in constant worry about security can hinder both your physical and mental growth, potentially making you more anxious. Avoid making hasty decisions, especially when handling major financial matters. Surround yourself with positive and supportive friends. If you’re single, you might meet someone special today, but be sure to clarify their relationship status before taking things forward. Stay attentive when interacting with influential people, as you may come across a valuable piece of advice. You might plan to leave work early to spend time with your partner, but heavy traffic could disrupt your plans. Expect a romantic gesture from your spouse today. Remedy: Improve your health by immersing raw coal in water during the evening.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 pm to 7:45 pm.