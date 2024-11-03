Leo: Recognize your true potential—you have the strength but may lack the willpower. Be careful with tax matters, as any evasion could lead to serious trouble today. This is a favourable time for those considering marriage. Romance might not be in the cards today, but it’s a promising day for retailers and wholesalers. You may spend some free time seeking a reliable solution to a current problem. However, if work keeps you overly busy, your spouse could feel overlooked and may express this by evening. Remedy: Couples can strengthen their bond by drinking water from an iron vessel.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.