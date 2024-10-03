Leo: It's a great day to focus on activities that will boost your health. Financially, you won't need to dip into your own savings, as an elder in your family might support you. Be cautious not to let friends take advantage of your generosity. In love, avoid being too pushy. Those in creative fields will have a successful day, gaining long-awaited fame and recognition. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder will be helpful. However, be mindful, as neighbors might wrongly expose personal details about your married life to your family and friends. Remedy: Help and serve visually-challenged individuals to bring positive energy into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.