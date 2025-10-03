Leo: Adopt a generous outlook towards life and avoid complaining about your circumstances. Negative thinking only dims the beauty of life and weakens the spirit of contentment. Since money may be needed at any time, plan your finances wisely and start saving as much as possible. Unexpected responsibilities may disrupt your schedule, leaving you doing more for others than for yourself. In matters of love, emotional connection will feel stronger than physical presence. Students should avoid wasting valuable time in casual outings with friends and instead focus on studies, as this is a crucial phase for their career growth. Married life may face tension due to petty quarrels, which could have long-term consequences if not handled carefully. Be cautious about blindly trusting others’ advice. Some of you may also feel motivated to hit the gym today. Remedy: Wear a snake-shaped silver ring to maintain harmony and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.