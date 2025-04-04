Leo: Today will be a relaxing day for you. A body massage with oil can help ease muscle tension and make you feel refreshed. Financially, things will improve as you recover some delayed payments. However, someone in your circle may overreact to a money-related issue, which could create a bit of tension at home. Love will be on your mind as you spend special moments with your partner. You may receive some good news from a distant place by evening. Though you often laugh at jokes about married life, today you might get emotional as you realise the beautiful truths about your own marriage. It’s also a good day to open up and share your deep feelings or worries with a close friend or family member. Remedy: Using a gold or copper spoon while eating on a holiday can bring a sense of royalty and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.15 pm.