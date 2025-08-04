Leo: Lack of rest may leave you feeling exhausted today, so make sure to get some extra sleep. You may feel tempted to earn quick money, but think carefully before making any financial moves. Avoid being harsh with your children—it could upset them and create emotional distance. Also, stay alert, as someone might try to damage your reputation. On the positive side, support from senior colleagues and family members will be helpful. You’ll have ample personal time today—use it to pursue your interests, read a book, or enjoy some music. However, your spouse may feel neglected due to your busy schedule and could express their disappointment by evening. Remedy: To promote peace and harmony in your family, switch on a white zero-watt bulb in the northwest corner of your home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.