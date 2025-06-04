Leo: Your health will remain stable despite a hectic routine, but don’t take it for granted—caring for your well-being is a true commitment. A visit to a relative’s house might lead to unexpected financial strain, so plan accordingly. It’s time to let go of any dominating behaviour within the family. Cooperate and support each other through life’s highs and lows. A positive shift in your attitude will bring immense happiness to your loved ones. Your romantic moments may be sweet but brief. At work, your sincerity will earn you respect and open doors for growth—take the lead when the opportunity arises. However, a relative might drop by unexpectedly, taking up your time and attention. You and your spouse may feel the need for some personal space—it's important to acknowledge and respect that for a healthier relationship. Remedy: For improved financial well-being, apply oil to your body and navel before taking a bath.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.