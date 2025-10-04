Leo: Be especially mindful of others’ feelings before passing any judgment today. A hasty or wrong decision could not only hurt someone close but also leave you mentally unsettled. Those involved in the dairy or milk industry may see encouraging financial gains. You can count on the support of your friends and loved ones, who will stand by you when needed. A romantic encounter may bring excitement but might not develop into something lasting. Your sense of humor will be your greatest strength, helping you ease tensions and win hearts. However, your spouse’s behavior could create discomfort in your professional interactions, so handle matters with patience and care. Avoid overindulgence in alcohol or smoking, as it could negatively impact your health today. Remedy: Light a lamp before a Tulsi plant in the evening to bring warmth and harmony into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm.