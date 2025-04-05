Leo: Daydreaming won’t get you far—it's time to take practical steps to meet your family’s expectations. Financially, the day may not be in your favor, making it challenging to set aside savings. However, your friends and loved ones will be there to support you when needed. You may plan a special outing with your partner, but unexpected work might interfere, possibly leading to tension or a disagreement. While your family may turn to you with various concerns, you might find yourself lost in your own world, choosing to spend your free time doing something you enjoy. On the brighter side, your spouse will offer you plenty of time and space to express yourself openly. For those in business, today could feel like a dream come true, with profits bringing a sense of accomplishment. Remedy: To support good health, keep a container filled with milk by your bedside at night. In the morning, pour the milk at the base of the nearest tree.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.