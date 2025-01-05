Leo: You will stay energetic and active throughout the day, with your health fully supporting you. New sources of income may emerge through your connections. Be mindful and reasonable in your interactions, especially with those who love and care for you. Avoid unnecessary doubts or suspicions, as they can harm your relationships. If something is bothering you, have an open conversation with your partner to resolve it. Pending projects and plans are likely to make significant progress today. In your free time, you may work on finding a reliable solution to a problem. A surprise visit from a relative might alter your plans, so be prepared for some adjustments. Remedy: Help and serve poor and needy women to attract positivity into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 am to 9:00 am.