Leo: Good health will keep you active and may even encourage you to take part in sports or physical competitions. You seem to have a good sense of what others expect from you, but be mindful of your spending—avoid going overboard. Taking an emotional risk today is likely to bring positive results. Your love life feels magical right now—just soak in the feeling. Businesspeople should focus on creating new strategies to stay ahead of growing competition. You’re likely to have a relaxed day with plenty of free time to enjoy your favourite movies or TV shows. No matter what’s happening in the world, the warmth and embrace of your partner will make everything feel perfect. Remedy: Strengthen your financial situation by offering sweetened rice to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.