Leo: Try to leave the office early today to enjoy some leisure time. Investments in antiques and jewelry are likely to bring you gains and prosperity. Be careful with your words, especially around your grandparents, as careless remarks could hurt their feelings. Sometimes, staying quiet is better than indulging in unnecessary chatter. Meaningful actions give life its true value, so show your loved ones that you care. You’ll feel your partner’s love all around you today, making it a truly beautiful and memorable day. Your colleagues will understand you better than usual, though you may face criticism from your seniors for unfinished tasks from the past. Even your free time might be spent catching up on office work. Today, you’ll experience the joy of being deeply connected with your soulmate — your spouse truly is your perfect match. Remedy: Soak the roots of a Vidhara tree in water overnight, drink it the next morning, and enjoy quality time with your family.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.