Leo: Your cherished dream is set to come true, but try to keep your excitement balanced—overenthusiasm may create unnecessary issues. Your plan of saving money will succeed today, giving you financial satisfaction. Family responsibilities may feel heavy and bring some mental strain. On the brighter side, love will blossom and you may find yourself experiencing a deep emotional bond. Compliments from others will boost your confidence, while your spouse will radiate energy and affection. Remember, procrastination can lead to setbacks. Practicing meditation or yoga will help you overcome it and maintain focus. Remedy: For family happiness, extend your support to your daughter, aunt (father’s or mother’s sister), or sister-in-law (spouse’s sister).

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.