Leo: A misunderstanding with a friend could lead to an unpleasant situation. Try to see things from all sides before making any judgment. There’s a chance of gaining money today, but your aggressive behavior might prevent you from earning as much as you could. It’s a good day to take part in activities involving young people. You may go on a fun trip that will refresh your energy and excitement. Encouragement and praise from your seniors will boost your morale and confidence. Your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any challenge you take on. Today, your life partner will make you feel more loved and special than ever before. Remedy: For better health, distribute white, sweet-scented treats to poor children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:45 am.