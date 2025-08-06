Leo: Don’t take life too seriously today—try to relax and go with the flow. If you've been trying to get a loan for a while, today could bring you some good news on that front. Your elders and family members will show you love and support, making you feel cared for. You may find yourself lost in romantic thoughts or memories from the past. At work, someone who once seemed like a rival might turn into a friend, all thanks to a kind gesture from your side. You might spend your evening with a colleague, but by the end of it, you may feel it wasn't really worth your time. However, when it comes to your married life, the day is likely to be wonderful. Take a moment to express your love and appreciation to your partner. Remedy: For good health, look at your reflection in mustard oil and then donate the oil.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.