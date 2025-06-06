Leo: You may feel spiritually drawn today and might visit a religious place to gain peace or wisdom from a spiritual person. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring you good luck. Spending the evening watching a movie or having dinner with your spouse will lift your mood and help you relax. Make sure to treat your partner with kindness and respect. Although you'd like to spend time with loved ones, your schedule may not allow it. Your spouse’s health might cause you some stress today. However, you may finally get some much-needed rest and sleep, which will leave you feeling refreshed and recharged. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, light a lamp near a Tulsi plant in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.