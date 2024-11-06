Leo: You possess remarkable confidence and intelligence, so make the most of these qualities. Avoid lending money today to relatives who haven’t yet repaid previous loans. A dominating attitude with family members could lead to unnecessary arguments and possibly some criticism. While you may have heard phrases like "love is boundless," today you’ll actually feel it deeply. Sharing your knowledge and experience could earn you recognition. However, be prepared, as things might not go exactly as planned today. Your spouse will make you feel truly special, as if you’re the most important person in their life. Remedy: For a prosperous financial life, offer raw turmeric to flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.