Leo: Brighten up, as better times are on the horizon, and you'll feel an extra surge of energy. Your financial situation is set to improve today, and you might even clear some debts or ongoing loans. Expect a pleasant visit from relatives or friends, making for a delightful evening. Love is in the air, so embrace the joy it brings. Your hard work and patience will help you achieve your goals. If you're married with children, they may express their feelings about not getting enough of your time. However, it's going to be a wonderful day spent with your spouse. Remedy: Wearing white clothes regularly can help promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.