Leo: Make your life more meaningful to experience the true richness of existence. The first step toward this is freeing yourself from unnecessary worries. To ensure a smooth and stable life, stay alert about your finances today. Plan something fun and engaging for the latter half of the day to lift your spirits. Work pressure may cause mental strain, but try to unwind and relax later in the day. Be open to new money-making ideas — they could prove beneficial. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to find some personal time, which you can use creatively. However, your spouse may appear more attentive to their own family than to yours during a time of need, which could lead to minor friction. Remedy: To strengthen your bond of love and affection, gift your beloved yellow flowers such as carnations, roses, or chrysanthemums.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 noon.