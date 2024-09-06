Leo: Today, you're filled with a sense of hope and optimism. The key to success lies in following the advice of innovative and experienced people when it comes to financial matters. Work closely with your family members to maintain harmony at home. Love is in the air, and you're likely to feel its magic throughout the day. However, be prepared for some tension, as differences may arise with close associates. An emotional, heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse is likely, where your eyes will say it all. You'll also shower your children with affection and attention, which will keep them happily by your side all day. Tip: Avoid consuming items like alcohol and non-vegetarian food to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.