Leo: Your emotions may be a bit unstable today, so be mindful of your words and actions, especially around others. Avoid spending money on alcohol or cigarettes—it could harm both your health and finances. On the bright side, your domestic life will feel peaceful and filled with love. Be considerate of your partner’s preferences—even something as simple as wearing clothes they dislike might upset them. After a tough period, work may bring you a pleasant surprise today. You’ll have some free time, which is perfect for meditation. This will help you stay mentally calm and centred. Be careful not to let others have more influence over you than your partner does—it could lead to tension in your relationship. Remedy: For better health, offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and a coconut in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.