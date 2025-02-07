Leo: Regular exercise will help you maintain your weight and stay fit. A sudden inflow of money will help cover your bills and immediate expenses. Be cautious, as someone you trust may not be completely honest with you. However, your persuasive skills will help you navigate upcoming challenges. A new relationship could bring happiness into your life. Students may struggle to concentrate on their studies today and might end up wasting valuable time with friends. Your spouse will display their most loving and caring side today. If you're married, you may receive a complaint regarding your children, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Share the prasad offered at a Durga temple with the needy to ensure a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.