Leo: Encourage your mind to welcome positive emotions such as love, hope, faith, empathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings take the lead, your mindset naturally begins to respond positively to life’s challenges. You may face a disagreement with your spouse today over financial matters. They might express concern about your spending habits or lavish lifestyle. However, love, companionship, and emotional connection are set to deepen, bringing warmth to your relationship. The world will appear brighter, the sky more vivid, and flowers more vibrant—all because love is in the air. Although your family may approach you with several concerns today, you might remain absorbed in your own thoughts and choose to spend your free time doing something you truly enjoy. An emotional, heart-to-heart exchange with your spouse is likely today—sometimes, the eyes speak louder than words. A candlelight dinner with someone special could be the perfect way to unwind and melt away the week’s fatigue. Remedy: For lasting financial stability, cultivate strong faith, surround yourself with positive influences, avoid negative thoughts about others, and steer clear of emotional or mental conflict.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.