Leo: Your wife may uplift your spirits today. Financially, it will be a mixed day—you have the potential to earn profits, but only through hard work. It's time to let go of a dominating attitude within the family and start working closely with them to navigate life's ups and downs together. Your positive change will bring them immense happiness. Romantic efforts may not yield the desired results today. Students should avoid procrastination and complete their tasks in their free time for better outcomes. Regularly surprising your partner will make them feel valued and cherished. Be mindful of your temper, as there's a chance of a disagreement with an elder. Remedy: Mix turmeric with milk in your bathing water to bring peace and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.