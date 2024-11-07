Leo: Today is a special day and your good health will allow you to achieve something remarkable. With the support of a close relative, your business can see significant progress, bringing financial benefits. Your family will recognize and appreciate your hard work and dedication. However, your harsh attitude toward someone you love could create tension in your relationship. Business partners will be supportive, and you'll work together to finish pending tasks. Elders of your zodiac sign might take some time to visit old friends today. You may witness a tougher, more assertive side of your spouse, which could make you feel uneasy. Remedy: To improve your relationship with your partner, try flowing black-and-white sesame seeds in a river.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.