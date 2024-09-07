Leo: Friends may introduce you to someone special who will have a significant impact on your thinking. Business profits are likely to bring joy to many traders and entrepreneurs today. You'll be in a celebratory mood, eager to spend money on family and friends. Be careful not to use emotional manipulation on your partner. In your free time today, you'll finally tackle tasks you've been planning but haven't yet completed. Your spouse might intentionally hurt your feelings today, which could leave you upset for a while. The stars suggest a fun evening with friends, but remember to keep things in moderation. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle can enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 12.30 pm.