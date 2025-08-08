Leo: Overcome feelings of loneliness by spending quality time with your family. Their presence can bring you the comfort you need. You’re likely to earn well today, but be mindful of your spending—don’t let your money slip away. It’s a great day to reconnect with old friends and revive past relationships. If you’re going on a short trip with your partner, it’s bound to become a cherished memory. You’ll feel a strong sense of responsibility and may commit to supporting those who rely on you. If you think marriage is just about making compromises, today may change your view—you’ll feel grateful for the bond you share. A cozy day spent watching movies and chatting with loved ones could make everything feel just right—give it a try. Remedy: Wrap Khirni (Mimusops) roots in a white cloth and keep it with you to support better health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.