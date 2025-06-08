Leo: Today is likely to be full of fun and relaxation. You may finally use some money you had saved for a long time. However, unexpected spending might dampen your mood a little. Focus on working sincerely for your family’s well-being. Let your actions be guided by love and good intentions, not by selfish motives. A sudden shift in your partner’s mood could leave you emotionally disturbed. On the bright side, your efforts at work will be appreciated, and your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any challenge or contest you take on. There’s a chance your spouse may say something hurtful on purpose today, which could upset you for a while. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, try wearing blue shoes today.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.