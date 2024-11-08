Leo: This is a great time to explore spirituality as a way to manage mental stress. Practices like meditation and yoga can strengthen your mental resilience. Take a closer look at any investment scheme that interests you, and consult experts before committing. A short visit to a relative will offer a refreshing break from your busy routine. Check your partner's recent social media posts—you may find a delightful surprise. If you're travelling, double-check that you have all the essential documents. Your marriage is likely to feel especially fulfilling today, and your qualities will earn you appreciation from those around you. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m and 4 p.m.