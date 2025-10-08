Leo: Cheer up, as good times are coming your way and you will feel more energetic. Today is a good day to learn how to save and manage money wisely. If you are planning a party, invite your close friends—it will be full of joy and positive vibes. Expect an exciting surprise as your beloved may give you a thoughtful gift. Stay alert at work, as someone might try to interfere with your plans. Spend some time with an elder family member to gain valuable life lessons. Married life will be especially harmonious and fulfilling today. Remedy: Visit a Lord Ganesha temple and seek His blessings to remove obstacles in your career and promote growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.