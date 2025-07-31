Libra: Use your free time today to indulge in hobbies or activities that bring you joy. You may realise the true value of past investments, as one could bring you rewarding returns now. Seek peace, affection, and emotional comfort in your spouse’s presence—it's a good day for rekindling intimacy and reminiscing cherished memories. A journey aimed at career advancement might show positive signs, but be sure to take your parents’ approval beforehand to avoid any future disagreements. Avoid associating with individuals who may damage your image. By evening, expect a heart-to-heart, romantic conversation with your partner that deepens your bond. Remedy: Share cashew-based sweets with children for success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.