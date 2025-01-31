Libra: Your energy levels will be high today. You may need to spend a significant amount on your mother or father's health, which could strain your finances but will strengthen your bond with them. Avoid excessive outdoor activities at the expense of your studies, as this may upset your parents. Balancing career planning and leisure is essential to keep them happy. There's a chance you may meet someone interesting today. After a busy few days, you’ll finally get some time for yourself. The evening could turn out to be one of the best with your spouse. Watching a movie with loved ones can make the day even more enjoyable. Remedy: Maintain good financial well-being by always wearing clean and washed clothes.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.