Libra: Stay patient—your persistent efforts, combined with practical wisdom and understanding, will lead you to success. Financial gains may come unexpectedly or through smart speculation. However, those you live with might still feel dissatisfied, no matter your efforts to please them. True emotional support for your wife comes from a deep understanding of her feelings. You may receive upsetting news from your in-laws today, leaving you lost in thought. Your spouse’s health could also be a source of concern. Be mindful of your temper, as a disagreement with an elder is possible. Remedy: Applying white sandalwood paste on your forehead or navel can bring greater harmony and happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.