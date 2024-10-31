Libra: Today, your kindness will bring you joyful moments. However, if you’re a trader or businessperson dealing with foreign connections, consider your steps carefully as financial loss is possible. Your family’s needs should be your main focus today, as you may find a marriage proposal transforming your love life into a lasting bond. At work, your expertise might be tested, so channel your energy toward achieving the results you want. Staying on top of tasks will give you more personal time at the end of the day, while procrastination only adds to your load. A soulfully romantic conversation with your spouse awaits you. Remedy: Adding Gangajal (holy water) to your bath may help improve financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.