Libra: Today, you feel at ease and in the perfect mood to relax and enjoy. Financial gains may come from multiple avenues. Make sure to dedicate quality time to your family, showing them how much you care. Spending meaningful time together will prevent any feelings of neglect or complaints. If you're separated from your partner, you might miss them deeply today and end up talking for hours on the phone late into the night. Stay focused on your own tasks and don’t rely on others to help. It's a promising day, as things seem to work in your favor, leaving you feeling on top of the world. The day with your life partner is likely to be even better than usual. Remedy: To succeed in your job and business, avoid giving false statements.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.