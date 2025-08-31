Libra: Some of you may find yourselves facing important decisions today, which could bring moments of tension or nervousness. Travel might feel hectic and tiring, yet it is likely to prove financially rewarding. On the personal front, your spouse may feel neglected due to your deep involvement in work, so make an effort to balance both. Romance, however, is favoured and may bring joy. Support from a senior could lead to recognition, a promotion, or the completion of a long-pending task. Stay focused on what truly matters today. A pleasant dinner followed by restful sleep promises harmony in your married life. Remedy: For good health, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in water and use it while bathing.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.