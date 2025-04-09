Libra: Pay close attention to your diet today, especially if you suffer from migraines—skipping meals could lead to unnecessary emotional stress. Be cautious about friends who often borrow money and never return it; it's best to avoid such situations today. You may receive unexpected gifts or surprises from friends or relatives, which will lift your mood. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, take some time out to be with them. Have an open and honest conversation—it will help strengthen your bond. Talking with experienced or influential people today could inspire you with useful ideas and plans. Don’t ignore important matters related to taxes or insurance—they may need your attention. Your spouse might pleasantly surprise you today, adding joy to your day. Remedy: For better health, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bath water.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.