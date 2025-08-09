Libra: There is no need to worry about your health today, as the people around you will uplift your morale and spirits. While you may encounter money-related challenges, your understanding and wisdom can help you turn potential losses into gains. Friends will also be ready to support you if needed. If you wish to marry your partner, today is a good day to initiate the conversation—though it’s wise to gauge their feelings beforehand. It’s an excellent day for both social and religious gatherings. In your married life, you may relive the charming days of courtship, filled with romance and affection. However, with more free time on hand, negative thoughts could creep in. Counter them by reading inspiring books, watching an entertaining movie, or spending time with friends. Remedy: Keep faith in God and follow a spiritual path to stay happy.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.